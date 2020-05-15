The Shows Must Go On! Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS premieres this weekend

Tune in tonight Friday (May 15) at 7pm on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel to see the spectacular free stream of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit musical Cats. It will be available for 24 hours only in the UK, but 48 hours in all other countries.

It is the latest show to be aired in the series The Shows Must Go On, which was launched by Sydmonton resident Lord Lloyd-Webber in response to the national coronavirus lockdown that saw theatres shut up and down the country.

The first in the new series was the 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, followed by Jesus Christ Superstar, the 25th anniversary special of Phantom of the Opera, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011, Phantom sequel Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber: Royal Albert Hall 50th Celebration and last weekend By Jeeves!.

While free to view, viewers are invited to donate to a variety of charities – including Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.