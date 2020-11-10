M4 closed following multi-vehicle collision

The M4 is currently closed eastbound between junction 7 and junction 6 at Slough.

Queues are back to Junction 8/9 Maidenhead. Diversions are in place and there are delays of up to 50 minutes.

Thames Valley Police have said: "This follows a multi-vehicle road traffic collision this morning. A number of people have minor injuries. The road is likely to be closed for a significant period."

A traffic alert from Highways England says: The M4 in Berkshire is closed eastbound between J7 and J6 near Slough due to a 2 vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry. In addition there is an approx. 200 litre diesel spillage across the carriageway, Thames Valley Police, Fire and Rescue and Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene.

To allow the emergency services to work at scene lane 3 is closed on the westbound carriageway.

Motorists are being diverted and should follow the hollow circle symbol. Exit the M4 at J8/9 for Maidenhead and take the 2nd exit onto the A308(M). At the next roundabout take the 3rd exit to travel east on the A308 to Windsor. Turn left to travel north on the A332 to re-join the M4 at J6.

Update on Road ⛔ and stuck.



Jct 10 ➡️ 8/9 are being diverted off towards A404/Other route.



Stuck 8/9 ➡️ 7 being diverted off at 7



Stuck 7 ➡️ 6 are being turned @ 7.



Junction 7 Slip remains ⛔ towards 6 & 8/9



Junction 7 Slip remains ⛔ towards 6 & 8/9

Junction 7 towards 6 remains ⛔

A multi-vehicle collision westbound at J7 is a separate incident and described by TVP as 'a very minor injury RTC involving 6 vehicles'