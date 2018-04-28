Kingfishers edge out Bracknell to claim Hellenic title

THATCHAM Town have today been confirmed as Hellenic League Champions ahead of second-place, Bracknell Town.

After two goals from Liam Ferdinand on Thursday in a 2-0 win against Brackley Town Saints, BTracknell town could have snatched the league from the Kingfishers if they could put 10 past Tuffley Rovers.

The Robins put up a good fight and managed to dispatch eight goals past Rovers on Saturday afternoon, but unfortunately fell two short of their target.

Both Thatcham and Bracknell were already confirmed as the two that would be promoted, but the league title destination still had to be decided.

After seeing the result at Larges Lane, Kingfishers defender Tom Moran said: "Winning the league is massive for everyone at the club and we fully deserved it.

"From everyone to the players and the backroom staff, everyone has done their bit and we'll enjoy the celebrations."

However, Moran admitted that the celebrations won't be long as the Kingfishers have a cup final with Binfield at Windsor's Stag Meadow on Monday night.

"There's still three cup finals to go to make this an unforgettable season." He added.

Assistant manager, Andy Darnton believes adding players throughout the season has played its part.

He said: "The remit this season was to win promotion and we have done one better.

"Credit goes to all involved, I think with us bringing players in during the season has only enhanced the squad and it's kept competition for places high.

"The spirit and the tam ethos is great and we have a good group of players and now we have three finals to look forward to." Darnton added.