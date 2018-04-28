go

Kingfishers edge out Bracknell to claim Hellenic title

Thatcham have won the Hellenic League on goal difference ahead of Bracknell Town

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Kingfishers edge out Bracknell to claim Hellenic title

THATCHAM Town have today been confirmed as Hellenic League Champions ahead of second-place, Bracknell Town.

After two goals from Liam Ferdinand on Thursday in a 2-0 win against Brackley Town Saints, BTracknell town could have snatched the league from the Kingfishers if they could put 10 past Tuffley Rovers.

The Robins put up a good fight and managed to dispatch eight goals past Rovers on Saturday afternoon, but unfortunately fell two short of their target.

Both Thatcham and Bracknell were already confirmed as the two that would be promoted, but the league title destination still had to be decided.

After seeing the result at Larges Lane, Kingfishers defender Tom Moran said: "Winning the league is massive for everyone at the club and we fully deserved it.

"From everyone to the players and the backroom staff, everyone has done their bit and we'll enjoy the celebrations."

However, Moran admitted that the celebrations won't be long as the Kingfishers have a cup final with Binfield at Windsor's Stag Meadow on Monday night.

"There's still three cup finals to go to make this an unforgettable season." He added.

Assistant manager, Andy Darnton believes adding players throughout the season has played its part.

He said: "The remit this season was to win promotion and we have done one better.

"Credit goes to all involved, I think with us bringing players in during the season has only enhanced the squad and it's kept competition for places high.

"The spirit and the tam ethos is great and we have a good group of players and now we have three finals to look forward to." Darnton added.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury mother-of-four's canal death ruled to be an accident

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Council-owned temporary housing to be demolished as part of Market Street redevelopment

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

It's a boy!

It's a boy!

Sport

Kingfishers can almost reach the league title after another win
Sport

Kingfishers can almost reach the league title after another win

Thatcham have done all they can in the Hellenic League title race and now they wait

 
Herring has the 'confidence' and the 'belief' in his players ahead of crunch game
Sport

Herring has the 'confidence' and the 'belief' in his players ahead of crunch game

The Crusaders boss believes they can win and avoid relegation from the National League South

 
Sport

Winning weekend in the pool for Newbury

 
Sport

Darts Regional finals have been decided

 
Sport

Cooper-Clark fires Thatcham closer to Hellenic League glory

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33