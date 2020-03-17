Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre closed until further notice

Thatcham's Nature Discovery Centre has also closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre, which is operated by BBOWT, said today: "The Nature Discovery Centre is closed until further notice to help limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you back soon. Please keep an eye on our website and social media for updates."

The news follows Newbury's Corn Exchange closing until further notice because of the pandemic.

