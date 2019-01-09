Newbury MP rebels over Finance Bill amendment on Brexit

RICHARD Benyon voted against his own party for the second time in as many months on Tuesday night in a bid to avoid a no-deal Brexit scenario in March.

The Newbury MP was one of 20 Conservatives to rebel against the Government as he backed an amendment to the Finance Bill, which would limit the Treasury’s control over changes to tax laws following a no-deal, unless authorised by MPs.

The defeat would essentially restrict the Prime Minister’s powers if Britain leaves without an agreement in place.

The cross-party amendment, put forward by Labour’s Yvette Cooper, was passed by 303 votes to 296 – making Theresa May the first prime minister in 41 years to lose a vote on a government finance bill.

Mr Benyon was one of several Conservative loyalists to defy party whips in voting against the no-deal amendment, along with former cabinet ministers Michael Fallon, Justine Greening, Ken Clarke, Sir Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve.

It is the second time Mr Benyon has rebelled against his party on a key Brexit vote in recent weeks, having backed an amendment put forward by Conservative’s Dominic Grieve in December which would hand power to MPs if Mrs May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement is rejected.

At the time, Mr Benyon, who has consistently pledged his support to Mrs May throughout months of Brexit negotiations, justified his decision to rebel against his party in search of a “pragmatic” Brexit.

The Prime Minister cancelled the original Brexit vote on December 11 after opposition from both sides of the political divide signalled an ominous defeat.

Today (Wednesday) MPs will reconvene for another five days of Brexit debate before voting on Mrs May’s deal on Tuesday, January 15.

But before heading into discussion, a cross-party group of MPs have proposed an amendment which would cut down the amount of time Mrs May has to find a solution in the event her deal is voted down.

At present, the Government has 21 days to make the statement.