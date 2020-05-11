Former Thatcham Town manager Danny Robinson has been named Hungerford Town boss

DANNY Robinson has been named the new manager of Hungerford Town, replacing Ian Herring who left the club two weeks ago.

Robinson, 34, agreed a deal with the National League South club and called an end to his Thatcham Town career who he was managing since 2015.

In the five years spent with the Kingfishers, Robinson guided the club to the Southern League Division 1 South, having won the Hellenic League Premier in 2018.

The success didn't stop their though as the 34-year-old created history when his side beat Stockton Town 1-0 in the FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium in the same year.

Before the coronavirus outbreak halted football, Thatcham were sitting top of the Southern League Division 1 South and were on course to be promoted, but the league was 'null and voided.'

Robinson will always be a club legend to those at the Stacatruc Stadium, and will no doubt be a popular figure when he embarks on a new journey with Hungerford.

A statement on the Hungerford website from chairman Patrick Chambers, read: "Our players will relish the opportunity to work with him and his coaching staff and I am sure our supporters will give him a huge welcome when we are able to safely play again.

"I am really looking forward to working with him and am confident that he is a great fit for our club.

"Giving a young and upcoming manager a chance is also something that sits well with Hungerford Town and its policy of backing young players at this level.

"He is aware of the task ahead of us and isn’t phased by the clubs financial limitations," he added.

Andy Darnton, who was assistant manager to Robinson at Thatcham, has joined the management team at Bulpit Lane.

We'll have a full interview with Danny Robinson and more reaction to this news in Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.