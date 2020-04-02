Thatcham manager Danny Robinson frustrated with FA's decision to 'null and void' football season

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson has admitted that the Football Association’s decision to null and void non-league football is “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching”.

The Kingfishers were sitting top of the Southern League Division 1 South table with just 11 league games remaining.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the FA has come to the decision that the league – along with a number of other divisions – will have no conclusion and that all previous results will be expunged.

Leagues at Steps 3 to 6 have reached an agreement that the 2019/20 season will be ended with immediate effect.

Speaking about the announcement, Robinson said: “We’re obviously gutted because we were on the cusp of getting to a level where Thatcham have never been before.

“It’s been taken away from us and it’s heartbreaking and gut-wrenching, but I understand it was a very difficult decision for the FA to make.

“Of course, I am going to say they should have based it on points-per-game because we’re top and any teams that are bottom will say they want it null and voided.

“The FA can’t win with any decision they make, but we have to take it on the chin, lick our wounds and get back to work when it’s all over.”

Town have spent the majority of the 2019/20 campaign at the top of the table and Robinson has praised the efforts from his squad, but he understands the situation.

He said: “I am just a manager and with my players and staff, who have put in blood, sweat and tears, we put ourselves into a position of winning the division and getting promoted.

“When I sat down and thought about it, there is a bigger picture because of what is happening across the world and at the end of the day it’s important that everyone is safe and well.

“Football has always been a massive part, but it takes a back seat and the most important thing is looking after your loved ones.”

It’s unsure when football will return, but Robinson hopes to have the same togetherness next season as they start from scratch and put together another title challenge.

He said: “The league table doesn’t lie and it shows we are the best team in the division, but there are going to be outside factors that happen.

“We want to make sure the group stays together because I have been blessed with many good sides, including the FA Vase side, but the current team togetherness is huge and I don’t think I have witnessed a better side.

“We can pick the players and put the sessions together, but they have looked after each other and it’s a pleasure working with them.”

Robinson’s two-year contract, which he signed prior to the FA Vase win in 2018, is up later this month and he’s keen to stay at the Stacatruc Stadium.

“I would like to think that moving forward that we can stick together,” he said. “We need to see what the club want from myself as my contract ends in April.

“I have been told by the committee that they want me to continue with my job and that is fantastic news, but the well-being of the club comes before anything else.”